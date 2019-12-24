Cynthia Gaylor Sells 6,201 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,952.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,226.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PVTL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
