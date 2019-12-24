Cynthia Gaylor Sells 6,201 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,952.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,226.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PVTL opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PVTL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

