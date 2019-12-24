Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Director Acquires $49,225.20 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $49,225.20.

NYSE DMO opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

