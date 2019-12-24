Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,656,870.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$37.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$24.75 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,249.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.