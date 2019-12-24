Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,656,870.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$37.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$24.75 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,249.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

