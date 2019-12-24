Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IMKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ExlService Holdings, Inc. CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 800 Shares
ExlService Holdings, Inc. CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 800 Shares
Insider Buying: Yangaroo Inc Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Yangaroo Inc Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock
Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,116 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Stock
Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,116 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Stock
Chris Kosel Sells 160 Shares of Lennox International Inc. Stock
Chris Kosel Sells 160 Shares of Lennox International Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust Major Shareholder Purchases 41 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust Major Shareholder Purchases 41 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report