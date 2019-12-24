Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,500 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ingles Markets stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.
IMKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
