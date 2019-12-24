Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,500 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IMKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

