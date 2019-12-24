Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau Buys 1,000 Shares

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HEI opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Heico during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 27.6% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

