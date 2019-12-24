Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 2,566 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Nomura began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

