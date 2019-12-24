Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Sells $103,311.72 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares in the company, valued at $490,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Igor Matushansky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08.

HOOK stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOK shares. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $7,636,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

