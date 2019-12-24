Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) CEO Suhail A. Shaikh Purchases 3,000 Shares

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) CEO Suhail A. Shaikh acquired 3,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABDC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.56. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Several research firms have commented on ABDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.