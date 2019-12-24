Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 590.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PNM opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

