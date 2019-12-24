Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000.

VXUS opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

