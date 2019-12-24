Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $185.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.