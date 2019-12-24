1,000 Shares in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 41,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $994,012.74. Insiders have sold 276,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,564 in the last quarter.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Nomura upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

