198 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $169.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

