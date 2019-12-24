319 Shares in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 359.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,804,000 after buying an additional 390,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 72.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.51.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

