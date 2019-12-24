Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

