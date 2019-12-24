Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,538,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,719 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0997 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.