2,850 Shares in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $768,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Shares of CRON opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Cronos Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

