Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 564 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,022.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 391,863 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Semtech by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.
Semtech stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.91.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
