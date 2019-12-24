Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 574.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 183,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $6,965,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

