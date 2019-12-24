Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 662 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 25.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

