Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

FormFactor stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,952. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.