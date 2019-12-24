Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 47 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, grace capital boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $885,702 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $783.70 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $676.06 and a 200-day moving average of $686.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

