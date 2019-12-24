449 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.