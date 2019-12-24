Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $28,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

