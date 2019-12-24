Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 831 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $68,526,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

