Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trex by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 666.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

