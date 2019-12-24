Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.63 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

