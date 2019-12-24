BMO Capital Markets Boosts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $43.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,949,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

