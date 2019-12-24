Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 490,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,685 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 929,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 204,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

