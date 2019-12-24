Wells Fargo & Co Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.