Davita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $75.00

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.86.

NYSE:DVA opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Davita during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Davita in the second quarter worth $61,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

