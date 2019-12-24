FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $241.00 at UBS Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $245.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $267.74 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

