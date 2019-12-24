Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

DLB stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $496,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,305,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

