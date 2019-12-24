HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.32.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

