Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.41.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

