Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $118.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $123.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.