Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post $217.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $203.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $843.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.80 million to $845.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $867.23 million, with estimates ranging from $858.60 million to $874.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 134.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

