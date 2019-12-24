Analyzing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Barrick Gold (OTCMKTS:GOLD)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 251.52%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $16.96, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.36 -$1.55 billion $0.35 50.74

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -112.60% -105.13% Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

