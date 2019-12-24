$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $169.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $169.80 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $709.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $710.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $714.53 million, with estimates ranging from $705.10 million to $726.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SWIR. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 713,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.06 million, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

