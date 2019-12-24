Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 410.86 -$6.27 million N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 6.72 $22.94 million $0.84 42.23

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Co-Diagnostics and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -5,486.08% -202.74% -152.56% LeMaitre Vascular 16.76% 13.38% 11.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.