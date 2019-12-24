Contrasting SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & Cedar Fair (NASDAQ:FUN)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cedar Fair and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 1 4 0 2.80 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than SCWorx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Fair has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 10.02% -528.93% 7.62% SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.35 billion 2.34 $126.65 million $3.02 18.42 SCWorx $150,000.00 135.37 -$14.59 million N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats SCWorx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.