Reviewing Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Avangrid (NASDAQ:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

14.6% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Pattern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.48 billion 2.45 $595.00 million $2.21 23.25 Pattern Energy Group $483.00 million 5.52 $142.00 million $1.45 18.72

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Pattern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Avangrid pays out 79.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pattern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avangrid and Pattern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 3 4 0 0 1.57 Pattern Energy Group 1 7 0 0 1.88

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus target price of $25.84, suggesting a potential downside of 4.78%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Pattern Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Pattern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 9.32% 3.98% 1.87% Pattern Energy Group -19.92% -5.06% -1.89%

Summary

Avangrid beats Pattern Energy Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of February 26, 2019, Avangrid, Inc. owned 8 electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Development Business segment develops and sells renewable energy projects focusing on wind, solar, storage, and transmission primarily in the United States, Canada, Japan,and Mexico. Pattern Energy Group Inc. sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

