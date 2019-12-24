$106.00 Million in Sales Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $106.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.70 million. US Well Services posted sales of $118.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $528.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $529.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $619.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%.

USWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in US Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in US Well Services by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in US Well Services by 3,649.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. US Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

