Contrasting LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $59.20 million 85.66 $2.93 million N/A N/A LAIX $92.68 million 3.34 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu N/A N/A N/A LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSX Techedu and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 0 2 0 3.00 LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. LAIX has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats LAIX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

