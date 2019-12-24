BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BB. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,044 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 5,783.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in BlackBerry by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 944,746 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

