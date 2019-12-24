Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

