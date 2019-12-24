ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ANGI opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $33,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,587,858 shares of company stock worth $10,743,085. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

