Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $94.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.15.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.52 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 57.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 438,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,886,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,073,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

