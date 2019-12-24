Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

