Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

